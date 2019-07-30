Modi, Trump and Putin on Netanyahu's Controversial Election Ads in Tel Aviv

Billboards of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, alongside the Indian, Russian and the US leaders were seen in Israel ahead of the PM's election campaign.

The three controversial billboards showed Netanyahu shaking hands with India’s leader Narendra Modi, another showed him with the US President Donald Trump while the third was of him with Russian president Vladimir Putin. The last is believed to be targeting the Russian citizens of Israel.

The billboards that appeared in Tel Aviv on the Likud Party’s headquarters sparked controversy among the left in Israel who accuse Netanyahu of promoting his friendship with other authoritarian leaders in an election campaign.

Its not surprising Netanyahu’s latest election video is his chumminess with other brutal authoritarian leaders. What is surprising is how little Israelis seem to care that this man doesn’t give a shit about them. His election video literally ignores each and every citizen. https://t.co/FjTXRKYB6d — Mairav Zonszein מרב זונשיין (@MairavZ) July 28, 2019

This comes a few days after posters promoting the right-wing Likud leader Netanyahu were spotted in Tel Aviv with an unusual English-language slogan: “Make Israel Great Again” dubbing Trump’s well-known slogan “Make America Great Again”.