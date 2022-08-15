Moroccan Walks The Lyon Streets With His Father's Head in His Hand

  1. Home
Published August 15th, 2022 - 12:03 GMT
Lyon
Lyon (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - A 25-year-old Moroccan was arrested for holding the head of his father while he walked the streets of Lyon in France. 

This heinous act which occurred Saturday night, Sunday morning is breaking news and is being carried by newspapers, locally in France, and internationally.

Its trending on the social media as reported by the French Le Figaro and Russia Today. Its being reported that he held his slain father's head in one hand and a kitchen knife in the other. 

The French police arrested the man in the middle of the night walking the streets after they found the headless body of his 60-year-old father in a car, a story that is shocking many all over the world.

 


