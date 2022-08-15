Moroccan Walks The Lyon Streets With His Father's Head in His Hand

ALBAWABA - A 25-year-old Moroccan was arrested for holding the head of his father while he walked the streets of Lyon in France.

This heinous act which occurred Saturday night, Sunday morning is breaking news and is being carried by newspapers, locally in France, and internationally.

مغربي يقطع رأس والده بفرنسا ويتجول به في شوارع ليونhttps://t.co/MYorUHPogo — صحيفة السبيل (@assabeeldotnet) August 15, 2022

Its trending on the social media as reported by the French Le Figaro and Russia Today. Its being reported that he held his slain father's head in one hand and a kitchen knife in the other.

#فرنسا

ألقت السلطات الفرنسية القبض، على مواطن #مغربي الجنسية بينما كان يتجول ورأس والده في يد وسكين في يده الأخرى ليلة الأحد، في مدينة #ليون pic.twitter.com/kxC6GgdKyz — sara hassan🇱🇧🇱🇧💚💚 (@liban0987) August 15, 2022

The French police arrested the man in the middle of the night walking the streets after they found the headless body of his 60-year-old father in a car, a story that is shocking many all over the world.