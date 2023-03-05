Peruvian police find mummy in food delivery bag

ALBAWABA - A mummified corpse nearly 800 years old was found in a food delivery bag in Peru, the authorities in the South American country said.

Photos released by the Directorate of Culture in the southeastern city of Puno showed a skeleton in the fetal position, lying in a red bag with a reflective inner lining, commonly used by food delivery companies.

It’s the last thing you’d want a delivery driver to bring: a mummified corpse in a cooler bag.



But when police in Peru made the discovery and questioned the owner, the story only got stranger ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/9ATZjjjL9y — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 27, 2023

It bears the logo of Pedidos Ya, a Uruguayan takeout company popular across South America.

The mummified male is estimated to have been more than 45 years old at the time of his death and 1.51-meters-tall (4 ft-11in).

Police seized the mummy carried in the cooler bag and handed it to Peru's ministry of culture, which looks after the country's heritage.

The man who was transporting the mummy and his two friends, who are between 23 and 26 years old, were detained and are being investigated for possible crimes against Peru's cultural heritage.