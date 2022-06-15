Netizens Slam Saudi Action Confiscating Kids Clothes of 'LGTBQ' Colours

  1. Home
Published June 15th, 2022 - 04:56 GMT
Rainbow Egypt
Egypt's crackdown intensified after the rainbow flag was waved at a Mashrou Leila gig [AFP]

ALBAWABA - Saudi authorities have confiscated children clothes and toys in the rainbow colors and within the framework of a campaign to fight the LGBTQ. 

There was a tweet on this by AFP, the French news agency which has dwelled on the issue:

It also carried a full report, stating Saudi officials have seized rainbow-coloured toys and articles of clothing from shops in the capital Riyadh as part of a crackdown on homosexuality, state media reported

AFP added the targeted items included rainbow-coloured bows, skirts, hats and pencil cases, most of them apparently manufactured for young children, according to a report broadcast Tuesday evening by the state-run Al-Ekhbariya news channel.

Much coverage has been rife and the comments have varied with one saying: So where's the problem; these are just colors and people shouldn't be obsessive and we shouldn't let a corrupt category hijack the colors and let's get to the natural meaning of the rainbow. 

Another put it this way: We must not close our eyes...the rainbow you will see in the sky is God’s creation and you cannot ignore it, and it is not the science of gays, so what will you say to your children?! Are you going to force them not to look at the sky?!

Another rejected the distortion of the rainbow while one more said the rainbow shouldn't be taken for "this innate deviation" and this practice to the teachings of God and the wellness if the world.  

The issue took its toll on the social media with one saying we are making a big deal out of this as we have always loved the rainbow and bought its colors and the flag of homosexuality has six colors while the rainbow has seven colors.  

Judging from the debate, netizens can go on about this for a long, long time. The action by the Saudi authorities come days after news about a similar campaign carried out by the Syrian authorities when in similar actions the confiscated toys of pertained to the colors promoting the LGBT

Tags:Saudi ArabiaSyriaLGBTQrainbow flag

