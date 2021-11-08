A New War Looming? Algeria Reportedly Arming Sahara’s Polisario

  1. Home
Published November 8th, 2021 - 07:50 GMT
Sahrawi women soldiers
Sahrawi women soldiers parade during the celebrations marking the 45th anniversary of the declaration of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic. Feb 2021

The last few weeks have witnessed escalating tensions between Algeria and Morocco, particularly after the latest killing of three Algerians in Mauritania who are believed to be killed by Moroccan fire.

Ever since the late 1970s, Algeria and Morocco have been negotiating strong disagreements in regard to Western Sahara's fate. The Sahara's armed-Polisario has been trying to gain self-independence from Moroccan control for many decades, an endeavor neighboring Algeria has been in favor of.

However, an incident that took place in Mauritania last week has triggered a new wave of political stress between the North African countries, possibly driving the region into a new military confrontation. 

Last week, Algeria announced that three citizens were killed by alleged Moroccan fire while in Mauritania. 

Following these Algerian accusations, Spanish daily La Razón has reported that Algeria is speeding up arming the Polisario with new equipment that can help the armed group achieve military victories in any future potential confrontation. 

This comes only a few weeks after a Dominion Post report that highlighted the arrival of Russian arms shipments to the Polisario during the month of October, amid questions of who could have purchased it for the armed group.

