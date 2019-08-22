New Zealand’s Parliament Speaker Feeds an MP’s Baby in Session

Photos of the speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives, Trevor Mallard, feeding a baby while presiding over a parliamentary debate on Wednesday have gone viral on the internet.

Mallard appeared in the photos holding the newly born baby of Labour MP Tāmati Coffey and his partner as Coffey is trying to push for change in surrogacy laws.

Normally the Speaker’s chair is only used by Presiding Officers but today a VIP took the chair with me. Congratulations @tamaticoffey and Tim on the newest member of your family. pic.twitter.com/47ViKHsKkA — Trevor Mallard (@SpeakerTrevor) August 21, 2019

The move is believed to be in support of MP Coffey and to make the parliament a more baby-friendly place.

On hin turn, Mallard tweeted the photos, congratulated Coffey for his new baby and welcomed the baby into the House.