North Korea unveils new stamps featuring leader daughter

ALBAWABA - North Korea has announced its readiness to issue a new series of stamps which are stalked to be featuring Kim Ju-ae, the daughter of the leader Kim Jong-un, with her father, for the first time.

On Tuesday, North Korean Post Office revealed that eight new stamps will be released on Feb.17. Five stamps of which will be featuring Kim Jong-un with his daughter Kim Ju-ae together, while one print will be showing the North Korean leader by himself.

One stamp will feature missiles only without the leader nor his daughter.

#NorthKorea published a series of stamps with Kim Jong-un and his daughter.



If you don't know what to give on #ValentinesDay... pic.twitter.com/FCwePLILDk — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 14, 2023

The daughter has accompanied, her father the leader, to at least four high-profile events, most recently was last week’s military parade, with her being the focus of attention at the time.

Her sudden appearances have fueled intense speculation that she may be North Korea’s new leader, as a successor to her father.