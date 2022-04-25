  1. Home
  3. #not_budging: Elderly Palestinians Defy Israeli Soldiers in Al Aqsa Raids

#not_budging: Elderly Palestinians Defy Israeli Soldiers in Al Aqsa Raids

Published April 25th, 2022 - 01:41 GMT
I am not budging
I am not budging (twitter.com)

ALBAWABA - #not_budging is trending on the social media. The hashtag is dominating platforms against Israeli soldiers raiding Al Aqsa and its plazas and courtyards. 

Photos of elderly Palestinians "sitting back" and just watching while Israeli soldiers carry out violent acts are rife on social and show they are not afraid of the soldiers who have been raiding the compound since mid-April.

 The tweet above says it all. Elderly Palestinians stand defiant, there is nothing to fear despite the truncheons and the tear gas with cartoons of them sitting around the courtyards in different angles.

Here is another one and there is a hashtag for that in Arabic (#مش_متزحزح):

Its called Palestinian resistance and/or resistance by the people against the Israeli troops:

With plenty of photos like this one:

And this one:

And with an element of Palestinian defiance:

 

Tags:PalestineJerusalemAl Aqsa

