not_budging: Elderly Palestinians Defy Israeli Soldiers in Al Aqsa Raids

ALBAWABA - #not_budging is trending on the social media. The hashtag is dominating platforms against Israeli soldiers raiding Al Aqsa and its plazas and courtyards.

Social media users are sharing photos on the hashtag #not_budging of mostly elderly Palestinians sitting defiantly in the mosque while Israeli forces club people with batons, and fire teargas, stun grenades and rubber-coated steel bulletshttps://t.co/IympintnHx — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) April 24, 2022

Photos of elderly Palestinians "sitting back" and just watching while Israeli soldiers carry out violent acts are rife on social and show they are not afraid of the soldiers who have been raiding the compound since mid-April.

Elderly Palestinians sit defiant and unfazed in the face of Israeli violence at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.



They've been enduring this violence for most of their lives — and they are #not_budging, refusing to let it affect them or keep them from taking up space at Al-Aqsa. pic.twitter.com/QB8gbCHBJB — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) April 20, 2022

The tweet above says it all. Elderly Palestinians stand defiant, there is nothing to fear despite the truncheons and the tear gas with cartoons of them sitting around the courtyards in different angles.

Palestinians unfazed during Israeli raids on al-Aqsa #Not_budging pic.twitter.com/wafMG49YbK — V PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@V_Palestine20) April 24, 2022

Here is another one and there is a hashtag for that in Arabic (#مش_متزحزح):

Its called Palestinian resistance and/or resistance by the people against the Israeli troops:

Palestinian resistance to Israeli state and settler violence has taken many forms, including throwing stones at the heavily armed forces or creating loud noise to disrupt settlers.



The chosen form of resistance for many elderly Palestinians has been #not_budging. pic.twitter.com/W58vgVQM3s — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) April 20, 2022

With plenty of photos like this one:

Palestinians refuse to leave Al Aqsa in defiance of Israeli attacks in the Holy site in the month of Ramadan,making way for the storming of Al Aqsa for Israeli settlers.We will never leave

🔥 لن نرحل#SaveAlAqsa🇵🇸#not_budging#مش_متزحزحين pic.twitter.com/ULsCjO4FVQ — sajenapc@gmail.com (@sajenapc) April 21, 2022

And this one:

And with an element of Palestinian defiance: