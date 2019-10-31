'Offensive Clothing' and 'Lewd Sexual Behavior' Could Soon Be Criminalized in Egypt

An Egyptian member of parliament, Ghada Agamy, introduced a bill proposing fines ranging between 500 and 5,000 Egyptian pounds ($30-300) as punishment for "immodest clothing," playing music, graffiti and "behavior of a sexual nature."

The bill requires anyone in a public place to “respect values, habits, traditions and the general culture” in Egypt. It states that “it is forbidden to appear in a public place with immodest clothing, or to wear any outfit with images, shapes or signs deemed offensive to public taste”.

Agamy said in a statement that if the bill were to pass, it would be implemented by the ministry of interior along with other "competent authorities" but some were disappointed by the possibility of the bill materializing.

The proposal has yet to be discussed by parliament. The MP had previously introduced a number of controversial bills, including a proposal to ban the wearing of the full-face niqab veil in government buildings.