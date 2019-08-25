This 1990s VHS Video of a Deacon Harassing a Child has Chilled the Internet

One YouTube video of a child being sexually assaulted by a deacon in a church has been making the rounds on the internet.

The video uploaded by a user who said he had a memory of being groped by a deacon in a church but was not sure of it, yet he has found a short clip recently and it documented the moment.

He shared the video with the internet.

The video, that was recorded in a church in Olamon in Maine state, showed the moment when the deacon got closer to the kid who looks aged around 11 and groped him from behind when the kid immediately turned around in shock.

According to the one who posted the video on Reddit, the incident took place in the 1990s.

The video has got a massive response by users expressing solidarity and support to the victim.



Many have encouraged the man, who kept his identity anonymous due to the sensitivity of the issue, to report the deacon after it was confirmed that he is still a member of the same church after more than 20 years on the incident, and probably no one knows the reality that he is a pedophile.

The story has provoked an outcry and a conversation on the scandal of child sexual abuse accusations faced by the Church in the last few decades.

In Australia, the UK and the US, high-profile cases and horrifying testimonies have been surfacing recently amid wide criticism against the Vatican for not taking the appropriate action to stop the sexual abuse against children.



