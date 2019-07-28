Opposition Protesters in Moscow Chant ‘Putin is a Thief’ (Video)

  1. Home
Published July 28th, 2019 - 07:11 GMT
Riot police officers detain protesters during an unauthorised rally demanding independent and opposition candidates be allowed to run for office in local election in September (AFP)
Footage from the Russian capital city of protesters going out to the streets against the exclusion of opposition candidates from local polls have been circulating the internet.

One video that was reportedly taken in Petrovka, one of Moscow’s most upscale streets, showed dozens of protesters blocking the street and chanting “Putin is a thief”.

Meanwhile, thousands of protesters went to Moscow streets demanding authorities approve the opposition candidates application to run for elections after they have accused the government of barring them for political reasons.

This comes a week after the opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, a fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin, was sentenced to jail for 30 days on Wednesday after he called for Saturday's demonstration that was triggered by announcements that officials disqualified around 30 opposition candidates claiming they have failed to collect valid signatures to run for the elections. Many of them were also detained a few days earlier.

