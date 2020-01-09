Over a Fake Rolex: Police Uncover Murder of Omani Student in London

According to British police, a 23-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Omani student Mohammed Al Araimi, who was stabbed near Harrods in London.

The murderer, Badir Rahim Alnazi, handed himself into a central London police station after detectives released security camera footage of two men they wanted to interview in connection with the killing.

عاجل: نشرت الشرطة البريطانية فيديو من كاميرات المراقبة، لإثنين من الشباب، وذالك للتعرف عليهم، لمساعده فريق التحقيق المسؤول عن قضية مقتل المرحوم إن عمنا #محمد_عبدالله_العريمي



يرجى من أي شخص لديه معلومات الاتصال بشكل عاجل على هذا الرقم 00 44 20 8358 0300 pic.twitter.com/VBf7k4teaK — طلال جمعه (@TALALALORAIMI) January 7, 2020

Translation: “Urgent: Detectives investigating the murder of Mohammed Al Araimi have released security footage of two men they suspect are the murderers. If you have any information that may help the detectives identify these men, don’t hesitate to call and give your statement.”

The footage released by police showed the two men walking together along Seville Street about five minutes’ walk from where Al Araimi died. A second short clip shows them walking in front of a casino at the end of the road.

Police had offered a reward of £20,000 for information resulting in the prosecution of those responsible for killing the Omani student and wounding his friend, both aged 20, who were followed and then attacked in a robbery attempt, where the robbers assumed that Al Araimi’s watch was a Rolex. The friend was treated in hospital but has since been discharged.

Al Araimi was in the UK studying politics and economics at King’s College London. His father is renowned businessman Abdullah Al Araimi, who runs the well-known Al Raid Group of companies.