  Palestine Joys The Release of Saber Abu Diab After 18 Years in Israel Jails

Palestine Joys The Release of Saber Abu Diab After 18 Years in Israel Jails

Marwan Asmar

Marwan Asmar

Published August 22nd, 2022 - 09:29 GMT
The Wall
The Wall

ALBAWABA - Its celebration time in Qalqilya, Palestine for Israel has finally released Saber Abu Diab who spent the last 18 years in jail.

Everyone is celebrating the release of Abu Diab who was put in prison by the Israeli authorities in 2008 for allegedly belonging to Hamas. 

He was a mere youth then but Israel initially imprisoned him for 10 years and later increased the sentence to 18 years for his alleged involvement in Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas.

 
Upon his release he was met by his mother and fiance which he has not seen for the past 18 years. It was a full reception of happiness as captured on video. 
 

 


