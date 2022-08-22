Palestine Joys The Release of Saber Abu Diab After 18 Years in Israel Jails

ALBAWABA - Its celebration time in Qalqilya, Palestine for Israel has finally released Saber Abu Diab who spent the last 18 years in jail.

The moment when Palestinian prisoner Saber Abu Diab, from Qalqilya, met his fiancée after spending 18 years behind Israeli occupation bars. pic.twitter.com/6v5VJzyYLx — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) August 21, 2022

Everyone is celebrating the release of Abu Diab who was put in prison by the Israeli authorities in 2008 for allegedly belonging to Hamas.

Years after the darkness of Israeli jails, Saber is walking free!



Palestinian detainee Saber Abu Diab, from Qalqilya, came together with his fiancée after 18 years of detention in Israeli occupation unjust jails. pic.twitter.com/fK9h33NYUt — DAYS OF PALESTINEᅠ (@DaysOfPal) August 22, 2022

He was a mere youth then but Israel initially imprisoned him for 10 years and later increased the sentence to 18 years for his alleged involvement in Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas.

Upon his release he was met by his mother and fiance which he has not seen for the past 18 years. It was a full reception of happiness as captured on video.