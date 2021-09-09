  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Palestinians Praise The 'Great Escape', Say Will Not Submit to Israeli Collective Punishm…

Palestinians Praise The 'Great Escape', Say Will Not Submit to Israeli Collective Punishment

Published September 9th, 2021 - 08:05 GMT
Palestinian youths celebrate the escape of Palestinian prisoners
Palestinian youths carry a poster by the Islamic Jihad group reading in Arabic: “the second great escape from the prisons of the Zionist enemy,” as people celebrate in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank, on September 6, 2021. (JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP)

ALBAWABA – Mass rallies are taking part across the West Bank and Gaza in celebration of the six Palestinian prisoners who miraculously escaped from the maximum security Israeli Gilboa prison.

The rallies are also held in condemnation of the on-going Israeli practices of collective punishment of Palestinians.

Since their escape on Monday through digging a tunnel under the prison using kitchen utensils, the Israeli police have embarked on a manhunt to try and catch the prisoners that included arresting their families and relatives.

The style of the escape is leaving Israelis baffled with similarities being made from the Hollywood blockbuster movie, the Shawshank Redemption.

Needless to say Palestinians are happy at what is being described as the “Palestinian Great Escape” distributing sweets and patting themselves on the back.

Nablus, Ramallah, Birzeit, Jenin, Gaza, Bethlehem, Tulkarem, Howara are Hebron are involved in widespread protests with clashes between Palestinian youths and the Israeli army and police who are being taken by surprise.

Issawiya and East Jerusalem are also up-in-arms and will not accept the Israeli occupation.

Meanwhile the Israeli army has set up more than 230 checkpoints spread across the occupied West Bank and northern Israel in search of the prisoners.

As well, Israeli prisons are on high alert. In the Ketziot Prison, in the Negav Palestinian prisoners set seven cells on fire.

They are protesting the new stringent regulations imposed by the Israeli security authorities. But what is happening now is being termed as a new Palestinian Intifada.

The are 4,850 Palestinians prisoners held in 23 Israeli jails.

Tags:PalestineWest BankGazaGreat EscapePalestinian prisonersOccupied JerusalemNablusRamallahJenin

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...