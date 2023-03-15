Garbage, rats litters Paris streets due to strikes

ALBAWABA - Photos and videos showing the accumulation of waste on the sidewalks and streets of different regions of Paris sparked interest and anger of social media pioneers.

The strike of waste collection workers in the French capital, Paris, in order to protest against the draft amendment to the retirement law and raising the retirement age to 64 years, led to the accumulation of waste and the spread of rats in the past few days.

Garbage workers in parts of Paris and other French cities have been on strike for more than a week, protesting President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to raise the age of retirement.https://t.co/R2frjpjKzp — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 15, 2023

In addition, three garbage incineration stations outside the French capital, had stopped working, which also led to garbage bags gathering along sidewalks in a large way, and the overflow of containers.

Till Tuesday, some 7,000 tons of rubbish had accumulated in the streets, without being collected and removed, according to Paris municipality.

According to the information circulated, the Champs-Elysées neighborhood, most important Parisian streets, has turned into a public dumping ground for waste.

Welcome to Paris 🗼😊 pic.twitter.com/1JvNwqblen — Tayo Aina (@tayoainafilms) March 11, 2023

The circulated photos and videos showed the accumulation of waste near the Eiffel Tower, the most famous Parisian landmark too, amid fears of a significant decline in the number of tourists.

Various media outlets reported that the smell of rotting food began to leak from the accumulated waste bags, which led rats to consider it a good place to search for food.

France is said to be one of the most rat-infested cities in the world. Warnings are currently mounting that the accumulation of waste and the increase in the spread of rats will pose health risks.

The strike of waste collection workers is part of the widespread protests that took place in various French cities in January, and over separate days, with the aim of objecting to the draft amendment to the retirement law, especially the legal text that would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 years.

France faced a seventh day of demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron's pension-reform plans, including raising the retirement age, as rolling strikes affected refineries, public transport and garbage collection https://t.co/I8qpvdisT8 pic.twitter.com/K3sElmnfZw — Reuters (@Reuters) March 11, 2023

The protesting sectors considered the decision "unfair" to those involved in hard labor.

Written by Razan Abdelhadi