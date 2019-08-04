Unconfirmed Photo of ‘Trump’ Spelled out on Guns by Texas Shooter

A picture of guns shaped to spell out “Trump” has been seen posted earlier on a Twitter account that holds the name of the suspect at El Paso, Texas shooting that killed 20 people and left more than 26 injured on Saturday afternoon.

A heavily-armed white man has entered the Walmart store in the city, eight kilometers from a border checkpoint with Mexico, and opened fire at shoppers who were mostly Hispanic in a hate crime that the police still investigating.

While the photo of Trump’s name drawn in guns has been found by social media users who went to dig deep into the suspect’s history and social media activity after he was identified by the police, it is still not confirmed yet that it was posted by him.

Here’s a picture from Patrick Crusius’ Facebook page. Pretty clear who his hero is. #ElPasoShooting pic.twitter.com/cJBQKB898U — Sean Kent (@seankent) August 3, 2019

This photo was not the only disturbing thing found on the suspect’s profile. Other posts from Paul Joseph Watson, a far-right Youtuber who works with Alex Jones at InfoWars were also posted on his account in addition to posts that has “BuildtheWall” hashtag.

The shooting that was carried out by a 21-year-old American was not confirmed as a racist and anti-immigrant crime by the police who are still investigating the crime. However, a manifesto posted online by the gunman has included passages against the “Hispanic invasion” of Texas in addition to citing inspiration from the hate crimes of Poway synagogue shooting and New Zealand mosque shooting that took place earlier this year.