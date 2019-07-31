Pink Seesaws Installed on US-Mexico Border Amidst Immigrant Crisis

Video of kids playing seesaws on the US-Mexico borders has caught the attention of internet users at a time when the US administration is being criticized for detaining illegal migrants on the borders and separating kids from parents in detention centers.

For the two artists, Ronald Rael, an architecture professor at the University of California and Virginia San Fratello, an associate professor of design at San Jose State University has decided to turn their 10-year-old artwork into reality and design the "Teeter-Totter Wall" on the border fence that separates Sunland Park, New Mexico, by a steel fence from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

A video of kids carelessly playing on the pink seesaws while chatting and laughing was shared by Ronald Rael who thanked those who participated in turning the design into a real artwork on the ground.