Pink Seesaws Installed on US-Mexico Border Amidst Immigrant Crisis

Video of kids playing seesaws on the US-Mexico borders has caught the attention of internet users at a time when the US administration is being criticized for detaining illegal migrants on the borders and separating kids from parents in detention centers.
For the two artists, Ronald Rael, an architecture professor at the University of California and Virginia San Fratello, an associate professor of design at San Jose State University has decided to turn their 10-year-old artwork into reality and design the "Teeter-Totter Wall" on the border fence that separates Sunland Park, New Mexico, by a steel fence from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.
A video of kids carelessly playing on the pink seesaws while chatting and laughing was shared by Ronald Rael who thanked those who participated in turning the design into a real artwork on the ground.
One of the most incredible experiences of my and @vasfsf’s career bringing to life the conceptual drawings of the Teetertotter Wall from 2009 in an event filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the borderwall. The wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S. - Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side. Amazing thanks to everyone who made this event possible like Omar Rios @colectivo.chopeke for collaborating with us, the guys at Taller Herrería in #CiudadJuarez for their fine craftsmanship, @anateresafernandez for encouragement and support, and everyone who showed up on both sides including the beautiful families from Colonia Anapra, and @kerrydoyle2010, @kateggreen , @ersela_kripa , @stphn_mllr , @wakawaffles, @chris_inabox and many others (you know who you are). #raelsanfratello #borderwallasarchitecture
© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)