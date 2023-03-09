Prince Harry christened his daughter

ALBAWABA Princess Lilibet Diana, daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan, was christened at their home in California.

This is the first public acknowledgement that Lilibet is a princess and confirms that the Royal titles will be used for the couple's children, despite the fact that the palace has not publicly endorsed the title.

🆕️ :The British Royal Family’s website has been updated to reflect that Archie and Lilibet will use their birthright titles as Prince Archie of Sussex & Princess Lilibet of Sussex. #PrincessLilibetDiana #PrinceArchie #PrinceHarry #DuchessofSussex #MeghanMarkle #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/VquKjuj12d — MimiRoche (@Mimicinque) March 9, 2023



Their children are legally entitled to be known as princes and princesses based on a rule that the grandchildren of the monarch are thus titled.



The christening reportedly took place at the California home of the couple, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

As first reported by @People, a Sussex rep confirms: "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."



King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate were invited but didn't attend. pic.twitter.com/Ayi1tAblQB — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 8, 2023



Harry and Meghan are said to not want to deny their children the chance to inherit royal titles from their father - seeing it as their birthright - but will allow Archie and Lilibet the chance to decide whether to drop or keep using the royal titles when they are older.



Meghan famously told Oprah Winfrey that Archie was not given the title of prince because of his race, but this was disputed by the palace and constitutional experts.

