Putin's Bigger Civilian Army! Video

A video that was lately shared on social media showing thousands of young people wearing “Putin's team” T-shirts and chanting pro-Russia slogans has gone viral. The footage was first released by Franak Viačorka, the senior adviser for a Belarusian human rights activist Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

Viačorka shared the video on Twitter and wrote: “I’d believe that in Russia support for the war against Ukraine is 70%. In this video, thousand young people in "Putin's team" T-shirts greet Putin.”

He also claimed that in Belarus a poll revealed that non-supporters for the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the war accounted for about 11% only. The advisor urged the nation not to compare Russia and Belarus.

Various reactions were shared online about the video as some called that the young people were brainwashed by pro-Russian authorities. One person said: “Putin should start denazification by himself.”

While another person commented saying: “These people are not representative of the entire Russian population. Saying so breeds hatred.”

On the other hand, since the declaration of invasion thousands of people have taken to the streets in Russia to protest their country's decision to start a war in Ukraine. A protest monitor said that at least 1,100 people were arrested during Sunday rallies across 35 cities.

After an 11-day war, the United Nations released a report that over 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Invasion. According to the UN, the number of refugees is estimated to reach 4 million.

On February 24th, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine. So far, an estimated 351 civilians have been killed since the invasion.