Rainbow-Colored Beer in Turkey to Celebrate Pride Month

Published June 26th, 2019
At a time when LGBT+ community still faces prosecution and homophobia in Turkey, a local beer brand has celebrated the Pride Month in their own way.

On Tuesday, Harun Guve, head of branding agency, Lotus media went to Twitter to reveal their latest project for Bomonti, the largest beer brand in Turkey.

The rainbow-colored special edition bottle with the colors of the rainbow flags was revealed as part of Bomonti’s celebration of the Pride Month that comes in June.

It is confirmed that the bottle will be available for sale in all bars and stores nationwide.

Bomonti’s decision to reveal the colored bottle was warmly welcomed and hailed.

Many activists and Turks celebrated the steps considering it as a significant decision in the country where LGBT+ pride have been banned for years.

Not only this, several homophobic attacks and murders have been taking place in Turkey for the past few years alongside the ban on pride festivals.

Turkey has been listed as the second most conservative and restrict country in Europe after Azerbaijan when it comes to LGBT+ rights, freedoms, and laws.

Social hostility and legal restrictions are still faced by LGBT+ activists who had planned last week a pride in defiance of the ban.

However, the police attacked the pride parade with water canyons.

 

