Read These Devastating Responses to a US Army Tweet

A question by the US Army on Twitter has revealed the experiences of US veterans and some of the devastating experiences they faced in war.





Two days before the US Memorial Day, during which the US remembers and honors people who have died serving in the US Armed Forces, the official Twitter account of the US Army sent a call-out to veterans asking them about their time serving in the military and how it impacted their lives.

How has serving impacted you? — U.S. Army (@USArmy) May 23, 2019

On the thread, there were few stories of growth, pride, and bravery some veterans faced during the hardest times of war.

My grandfather proudly served in the Army during World War II. He didn’t serve in combat, but led a motor pool in England. While working with his men a Jeep fell on him and crushed his body. It affected his health the rest of his life. — Kevin Necessary (@knecessary) May 25, 2019

Yet, shortly soon the thread that was aimed at celebrating the sacrifices service members make for the country, turned to be full of heartbreaking experiences of people telling stories of their family members, friends and beloved ones suffering from medical and psychological disorders due to the war.

I wore an Air Force uniform but was RFF’d by the Army to Iraq for a year. These are my buddies Smith, Hawkes, Losh, and Bernie. They’re all dead now. One was KIA by sniper fire. One died in a DUI. One jumped off a building. One died from cancer due to exposure. pic.twitter.com/JJQPzfpjJ9 — Dylan (@dyllyp) May 25, 2019

The hundreds of stories that filled the thread proved the devastating fact that a large part of US veterans in the Vietnam war, the Gulf War and the Iraq war has been living with post-traumatic stress, the medical issues resulting from their injuries and some of them had, in fact, committed suicide.

lemme think



I didn’t serve but my brother did

he never went to war but still shot himself in the head so — penni on the move (@Pennijj) May 24, 2019

The Army was part of the reason my ex shook our daughter to death. That was 21 years ago. I will never be OK. — Holly Kline (@HollyAKline) May 26, 2019

I’d ask my uncle what his response is but he got blown up in Iraq. — Alex Nalevanko (@AlexNalevanko) May 26, 2019

My son served for 2 yrs... he never came home. — Angelia Phillips (@Angelia_Phillip) May 26, 2019

The tragic and painful stories on the thread have in fact revealed the truth behind serving in wars and being part of the army, shedding lights on the pain and trauma that veterans suffer from after returning home.