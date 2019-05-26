Read These Devastating Responses to a US Army Tweet

Published May 26th, 2019 - 11:03 GMT
Phil Layton (Front) and Thomas Bogenhagen place cards and flags at the wall of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington. (AFP/Jose Luis Magana)
A question by the US Army on Twitter has revealed the experiences of US veterans and some of the devastating experiences they faced in war.


Two days before the US Memorial Day, during which the US remembers and honors people who have died serving in the US Armed Forces, the official Twitter account of the US Army sent a call-out to veterans asking them about their time serving in the military and how it impacted their lives.

On the thread, there were few stories of growth, pride, and bravery some veterans faced during the hardest times of war.

Yet, shortly soon the thread that was aimed at celebrating the sacrifices service members make for the country, turned to be full of heartbreaking experiences of people telling stories of their family members, friends and beloved ones suffering from medical and psychological disorders due to the war.

The hundreds of stories that filled the thread proved the devastating fact that a large part of US veterans in the Vietnam war, the Gulf War and the Iraq war has been living with post-traumatic stress, the medical issues resulting from their injuries and some of them had, in fact, committed suicide.

The tragic and painful stories on the thread have in fact revealed the truth behind serving in wars and being part of the army, shedding lights on the pain and trauma that veterans suffer from after returning home.

 


