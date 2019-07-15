Ride-hailing Careem Under Fire for Ad Offending Women in Jordan

Careem faces backlash in Jordan over an offensive advertisement ridiculing women and divorce.

The Dubai-based ride-hailing app company has released an advertisement last week on their social media platforms to announce the launch of a new delivery service in Jordan.

The ad features local actor Imad Farajin arguing with his wife over the phone before he decides to divorce her. He contacts Careem to deliver the divorce papers to his wife but he changes his mind after remembering he owes her 10,000 Jordanian dinars, which was part of their dowry agreement.

But when he calls Careem to cancel his “divorce papers delivery”, he finds out it was too late as the ride-hailing app had completed their “fastest delivery service”.

The ad that was not only ridiculing divorce, was also offensive to women for dubbing them as like any merchandise deal between the husband the wife’s family in marriage and divorce when the actor remembers how he negotiated her father over the dowry when he proposed just as like negotiating over the sale of goods.

Meanwhile, a public outcry was sparked among Jordanians who called for a boycott of the ride-hailing app.

ڤيديو مخجل! كيف من الأساس وافقتوا عليه؟ ما في ولا حدا بكل الشركة شاف انه مهين وغير مقبول وغير مضحك وأنه الأسلوب غير حضاري ! معقول المسؤولين شافوه وحبوه وضحكوا وزقفوا ودفعوا لفراجين وشركة الإنتاج ونشروه؟ #طلق_كريم #اشطب_كريم @careem — Dina AbuLaban (@DinaAbuLaban) July 12, 2019

Translation: “A shameful video! How did you approve it in the first place? Hasn’t anyone in your company seen the video and how offensive, unacceptable, uncivilized and not funny it is? Does it make sense that the heads at your company have seen it, loved it and paid money to Farajin and the producers to release it?”

In response, Careem removed the advertisement shortly after it was posted and released an apology on their official social media accounts.

Translation: “Our big family: We apologize for the video posted on the social media, as we did not mean to offend any member of our community, especially women. We apologize to you and we are proud to serve you all!”

Yet, it was not enough for many who condemned the use of demeaning, discriminatory and shallow language and representations of women in the advertisement.

حذفكم للاعلان لا يعني حذف هذه الافكار من عقولكم أو عقول منفذيها..

بعد فترة بيجي منتج جديد وبيعمل إعلان فيه إهانة للمرأة وبيتكرر نفس السيناريو وهالشي طبيعي كونكم لا تروجون لإعلانات تدعم المساواة 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Sahir | ساهِر (@SahirBt) July 13, 2019

Translation: “Your removal of the video does not mean that such culture is removed from your minds to those who apply it. Soon, another product would come out and another offensive advertisement will be published and the same scenario would continue happening. This is normal since you never promote equality.”

Meanwhile, some supported Careem and wondered about the offence it caused.

بصراحه عجبني الفديو .. و مع اني ما بستخدم كريم بس رح اصير استعمله — Ahmed Habash (@Ahmed7bash) July 14, 2019

Translation: “Honestly, I liked the video and I will start using Careem although I never did.”

Women in Jordan have been making great efforts to get rid of the discriminatory laws and social labels against women. However, Jordan’s ranking on the gender equality global indicators is on the decline.