Roman burial unearths in hidden cemetery

Published March 13th, 2023 - 10:33 GMT
Roman burial unearthed in hidden Garforth cemetery
Skeletal remains of a high-status Roman aristocratic woman

ALBAWABA Skeletal remains of a high-status Roman aristocratic woman encased in a lead coffin have been unearthed at a hidden cemetery dating back 1,600 years, which also revealed the remains of more than 60 men, women and children who lived in the area more than a thousand years ago. 

The amazing find, which has been called a "once-in-a-lifetime find," might help reveal the mysteries of one of the most important periods in British history.

Those buried with her in the cemetery are believed to include both late-Roman and early-Saxon people, with the burial customs of both cultures found in different graves.

According to experts, the fact that the coffin was made of lead indicated that the skeleton belonged to a prominent person.
 


