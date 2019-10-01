Russian Priest Who Adopted 70 Children Charged With Pedophilia

A celebrated Russian priest who adopted 70 children has been arrested for sexually harassing seven minors under his guardianship.

The patriarch of Russia’s largest family, and the recipient of a prize established by the Red Cross and Russian government, Father Nikolai Stremsky, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of pedophilia.

Some testimonies were provided by several of the priest’s adopted children. The rape statement against him was written by a 16-year-old adopted daughter. She was 15 years old at the time of the crime, she said. She claimed the father kept her locked up with her sisters for 10 days and raped them.

Stremsky, who had also been suspended for several months in 2015 after he was caught drunk driving, has denied all allegations.

Stremsky is facing charges of statutory rape, indecent assault and failure to perform parental duties, which carry prison sentences of up to 20 years, 12 years and three years respectively.