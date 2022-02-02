Saudi Arabia Accused of Stealing Yemeni Culture, Again!

  1. Home
Published February 2nd, 2022 - 07:38 GMT
traditional coffee cup
Saudi Arabia has announced changing Arabic coffee name's to Saudi coffee. (Shutterstock: Hussein Kassir)

A recent announcement made by the Saudi Ministry of Commerce has decided to change the commercial name of Arabic Coffee to "Saudi coffee," stirring up a debate over whether or not Saudis are appropriating the product historically attributed and linked to neighboring Yemen.

The new decision which celebrates coffee sold in Saudi markets and coffee houses as an element of Saudi cultural heritage has been challenged by some online people, who argued that coffee is originally Yemeni and that it has been known as such for many centuries.

Social media users who expressed their anger at what they considered "stealing Yemeni culture by Saudi Arabia" accused Saudi of a pattern of claiming Yemeni cultural elements for the country, including traditional attire and music styles. 

Some commentators also went on to post screenshots of research studies which concluded that the origins of Arabic coffee beans come from Yemen.

However, Saudis who came in defense of their government's announcement said that they have the right to celebrate the cultural heritage that is shared with neighboring countries.

Some also posted figures showing the production of coffee in the southern regions of Saudi, ones bordering Yemen, saying it counts as Saudi culture.

Two years ago, Yemeni and Moroccan social media users made similar accusations against Saudi Arabia, after National Geographic online pages celebrated a women's attire as Saudi, with Yemeni and Moroccan commentators saying it was theirs. 

