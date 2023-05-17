First Arab Muslim female astronaut to travel to ISS

ALBAWABA Rayyanah Barnawi, the first Arab Saudi Muslim female astronaut, and Ali Al-Qarni, will travel to the International Space Station (ISS), on May 21.

حدث تاريخي

21 مايو

السعودية #نحو_الفضاء 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/kCiG0SsJcu — الهيئة السعودية للفضاء (@saudispace) May 14, 2023

That mission, known as Ax-2, is scheduled to launch toward the ISS atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday afternoon May, 21, and the four astronauts who will fly it are counting down the days, according to Space.com.

Saudi 🇸🇦 and UAE 🇦🇪 astronauts working together in space 'will inspire the Arab world' - https://t.co/plynk9f75v — 𝐊𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐚🇦🇪🌴 (@AD_GQ) May 17, 2023

The astronauts will conduct 14 pioneering scientific experiments in microgravity that will help scientists and researchers devise new ways to provide suitable conditions for humans to further explore space.

The results are expected not only to enhance the Kingdom’s global position in space exploration but also to support Saudi research centres and have a scientific impact on space exploration in the future.