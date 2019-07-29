'They Sold Their Cause' Saudi Hashtag Provokes Palestine

A controversial hashtag in Saudi Arabia have taken social media by storm for the offensive slurs it pushed against Palestinians.









Hashtag #باعوا_الكضيه_وشتمونا [They sold their cause and dare to insult us] went viral on the Saudi Twitter hours before it climbed the trending topics on the social media platform. It is aimed at provoking and blaming Palestinians for willingly giving up their own cause, while blaming Saudi Arabia for normalization with Israel.

This accusation is not new. It has been used against Palestinian refugees who were evacuated in Nakba 1948 and Naksa 1967 to Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and other countries accusing them of Palestine treason justifying their countries mistreatment of Palestinian refugees.

On the hashtag, several tweets and cartoons were shared depicting Palestinians setting beside Israel and signing deals of selling their right to the land to Israelis while in fact, blaming it on other countries; including Saudi Arabia.

هذا ما يحدث دائما عندما نمد يد العون والمساعدة للخونة وتجار الكضية

.#باعوا_الكضيه_وشتمونا pic.twitter.com/BcuYRLW6nJ — عبدالله الطويلعي (@abdullah113438) July 27, 2019

Translation: “This is what always happens when we help traitors.”

Meanwhile, many have believed that the hashtag was sparked by electronic bots in Saudi Arabia with a growing trend of controversial hashtags being launched on Saudi Twitter while having several anonymous accounts tweeting through it.

السعودية هي اكثر دولة قدمت مساعدات للفلسطينيين، ومع ذلك الفلسطينيين للأسف جحدوا المعروف وعضوا اليد اللي ساعدتهم 👎#باعوا_الكضيه_وشتمونا pic.twitter.com/z6HGBaQOCg — مهند الحميد (@muhannadhumaid) July 26, 2019

Translation: “Saudi Arabia is one of the countries that helped Palestinians the most, yet Palestinians have denied it and bit the hand that helped them.”

The campaign is believed to be triggered by the controversy over Mohammed Saud, the Saudi man who was videotaped insulting Palestinian kids after he was seen walking in the Old City of Jerusalem as part of a Saudi delegation invited by Israel.

Saud, a Saudi blogger dressed in traditional Saudi robes, was seen wandering the streets of Jerusalem and the Aqsa Mosque as part of a “journalist” delegation invited by the Israeli Foreign Ministry along with several others who visited Jerusalem to mark the growing developments between Israel and some Arab governments; including Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinians have been kicked off their homes before it was demolished by Israeli work crews in East Jerusalem neighborhoods in the largest operation in years.