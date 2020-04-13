Saudi Mourns Its Stephen Hawking: The Businessman Who Achieved a Lot Despite 23 Years of ALS

Upon news of his death, Saudis celebrated the life and success of businessman Sultan Al-Athel, who passed away on the 11th of April after 23 years of achievements despite being diagnosed with ALS.

رحمه الله تعالى عليه



الراحل سلطان العذل.. كيف تجاوز المرض وأدار هذه الشركات؟ https://t.co/lEcD2ys18q — Shrouq AlShamali ☀️ SunnY (@sum2sun) April 13, 2020

Translation: "RIP. How did he overcome his illness managing all these companies?"

Al-Athel was a well-known businessman, who gave numerous contributions to the Saudi economy, founding and managing several companies and bringing many international brand names to the kingdom.

لمن قرات عن سلطان العذل وعن سيرته وانجازاته وانه كان يعاني من التصلب اللويحي وماكان يملك الا حاستين فقط ورغم هذا انجز والف كتب وان المرض ماكان عائق على الانحازات اللي سواها حسيت بخجل لأن احنا بصحتنا وعافيتنا ومو حاسين فيها الحمدلله على جميع النعم والله يغفرله ويرحمه 🤍. — نوال|🌟 (@iiliu_2) April 13, 2020

Translation: "When I read about Sultan Al-Athel and his accomplishments and books, how he had only two senses because of ALS, I felt so sorry because I'm all healthy and don't appreciate what I have. RIP"

Saudi social media nicknamed him the "Stephen Hawking of Arabs" for his unusual journey of achieving great success despite suffering from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis for the past 23 years.

وفاة رجل الاعمال سلطان العذل رحمه الله ,

اول من جلب مقاهي دانكن دوناتس

للسعودية والرياض تحديداً عام 1986م pic.twitter.com/rfwYVw61SQ — علي سيف (@oudi_xoxo) April 11, 2020

Translation: "Businessman Sultan Al-Athel has passed away. He was the first to bring Dunkin Donuts to Saudi and Riyadh back in 1986."

With only two senses, sight and hearing, Al-Athel ran his businesses with more than 10k employees. He founded SMSA Express in addition to FedEx and Dunkin Donuts' branches in Saudi Arabia.