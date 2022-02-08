Saudi Researcher's Visit to Israel is Denounced on The Social Media

ALBAWABA - Buzzing on the social media this week is the visit of Saudi researcher Dr Najat Al Saeed to Israel. Everyone on social is talking about the visit with dismay and utter incredulity.

Many are saying the Saudi Arabia should act quickly and punish her because Riyadh doesn't have diplomatic relations with the Zionist state. So how could she go the "Zionist entity"

Two things to remember however. Al Saeed lives and teaches in the United Arab Emirates. Her twitter page says she is a researcher in political communication and a columnist in Al Ittihad Arabic daily in the UAE, in Al Hurra, a US satellite television news channel and is now writing for Israel Hayom which is an extremely right-wing newspaper allied to Benjamin Netanyahu.

She also holds an American passport, and maybe this is how she was able to visit Israel and connect with different people there and who welcomed her wholeheartedly.

What dismayed many on social is the fact that she kept posting pictures of her in Israel and saying how happy she is to be there. "I feel at home, I have just landed in Israel.. What a feeling," she tweeted last Sunday.

Some posted this "a great betrayal of your religion, your honor and your Arabness..... What a most despicable and disgraceful feeling...." others like Dr Khaled Muhammad Batarfi just said Al Saeed "does not represent Saudi Arabia. Her opinions and positions are personal and did not claim otherwise."

One even claimed that she is not a Saudi citizen but an Emirati. But people are continually interested in posting comments about the visit even as we post.

