Saudi 'Shotgun Wedding' Takes on New Meaning (Video)

A shocking video of a mass shotgun in a wedding in Saudi Arabia has been going viral on the internet for the past few days.

The video shows the shotgun was obviously celebratory, but the heavy shooting shocked the internet users prompting them to share the video widely.

Or use fireworks. Safer and nicer. pic.twitter.com/CC48yrS9l9 — Hassan Hassan (@hxhassan) June 16, 2019

Celebratory gunfire is very common in the different parts in the Middle East; particularly in countries with a Bedouin culture and backgrounds like Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

Meanwhile, authorities in Saudi Arabia have imposed strict laws on the use of shotguns in celebrations, yet it is believed to be difficult to implement due to tribal culture and traditions.