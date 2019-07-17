Saudis Confused Whether Shops will Close During Prayer Times or Not

Saudis on the social media are debating a recent announcement made by officials suggesting the abolishing of a law that used to force shops owners to close during prayer times in the Kingdom.

The news that was first announced by the state-run Saudi Press Agency confirms a cabinet decision permitting stores and restaurants to stay open all day in exchange for a fee to be determined by the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs.

Hours later Saudi-owned private TV Al Arabiya tweet that shops are no longer obligated to close five times day for prayers.

More people jumped on the story and started celebrating the positive decision.

بما أن القرار صار إكيد و تم ،



راح أنزل هنا المحلات و المطاعم و الكوفيات اللي أعلنت و بسرعة تطبيق هالقرار 👌🏻#افتتاح_المحلات_24_ساعه — الجوهرة عبدالعزيز (@joule_85) July 16, 2019

Translation: “Since the news is confirmed I am going to list all the shops, restaurants and cafes that confirmed apply the new law.”

However the Al Arabiya tweet was soon deleted and one official went on the TV channel to say the new law does not include prayer times. However, it changes the current law that obliges shops to close by midnight.

Later on, Riyadh-based newspaper cited the undersecretary of the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs dismissing rumors about allowing shops to stay open during prayer times.

Translation: “Did Al Arabiya just delete their tweet?”

Meanwhile, opinions online went into confusion and even frenzy between supporters and critics.

#افتتاح_المحلات_24_ساعه

مو مشكله افتحوها ٢٤ ساعه بس وقت الصلاه تتقفل

ترا وقت الصلاه ربع ساعه بس ما تاخذ وقت

شفيكم مركزين عليها!!! — م|💛. (@lir8oi_) July 17, 2019

Translation: “There is no problem in shop opening 24 hours but it should be closed during prayer times. Its only 15 minutes and does not take much time! Why are you so focused on it?”

هذا تحايل على اداء الصلاة يريدون منعها وغدا ينادون بغلق المساجد — Huda Abdulla (@hudaalasos1407) July 16, 2019

Translation: “This is to get around prayers! Now they open shops during prayer times, later on they would call for the closing of mosques.”

If confirmed true, the new law is part of the latest so-called reforms decided by the Saudi government under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He already has much on his plate.