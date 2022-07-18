  1. Home
#SaudiTrump: The Internet Debates Trump Close Ties With the Saudis

Riham Darwish

Published July 18th, 2022 - 07:10 GMT
In light of the latest official trip by US President Joe Biden to the Middle East, particularly Israel and Saudi Arabia, online people have been remembering the close relationship between former US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia.

While political analysts have heavily weighed on the changes that have affected the US-Saudi ties in recent years, especially the tensions that have impacted relations following the killing of Saudi Washington post columnist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi intelligence personnel in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

The renewed debate followed strong Republican reactions against President Joe Biden's meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and their fist bump during their first meeting last Saturday.

Using the hashtag #SaudiTrump, pro-Biden commentators recalled several meetings between former President Donald Trump and the Saudi heir often referred to as MBS, who had also a very close friendship with Trump's senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner, suggesting that the Trump administration had a far closer relationship with the Saudis than Biden's.

Some social media users referred to earlier US political debates involving Saudi Arabia, including criticism of its human rights record in regard to political dissidents, the several Saudi nationals involved in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, in addition to the Khashoggi case.

