  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. #SaveRayan: The World Cheers on The Rescue of The Little Boy From Morocco

#SaveRayan: The World Cheers on The Rescue of The Little Boy From Morocco

Published February 5th, 2022 - 07:16 GMT
Frantic attempt to rescue the little boy
Frantic attempt to rescue the little boy (twitter)

ALBAWABA - For the past four days - and going into the fifth, the social media has been buzzing about five-year-old Rayan who fell down a disused well in Morocco and got trapped in it. 

Rescuer services have been working frantically - round-the-clock - to get the little boy out of the slender 105-feet well. They have been working cautiously to make sure that the soil stays in place and doesn't collapse while they dig through different implements. 

Meanwhile the story of Rayan has been making international news with many newspapers writing about it both inside Morocco and outside it with literally everyone following-up including the BBC, New Times, the Guardian, Al Jazeera and ABC News. These media organizations and many more either wrote extensive articles on the Morroccan boy or talked about the story live on TV. 


Hashtags have been hitting the social media by storm including under different themes like  (#SaveRayan, #Rayan, #انقذوا_ريان , #الطفل_ريان,  #صار_الوقت, #يوم_الجمعه). Everyone has been following up on the story and the rescue efforts from the East, to the West, with lots of comments and posts and with much calling for prayers, from all denominations, Christians, Muslims, ordinary people who only heard of the story. 

Everyone is talking about the story which mobilised the passions of the Moroccan public with many flocking to the site of the accident and watching the rescuers as they go about their drilling in the Ighran village which is about 75 miles southeast of the Straight of Gibraltar.

Kuwait Times tweeted: Moroccan rescuers were in the nerve-wracking final stages Friday of a marathon effort to rescue Rayan, a five-year-old boy trapped down a well for a fourth night. Rescuers managed to deliver oxygen and water to the bottom of the well on Thursday, but no updates on his condition.

Another tweeted: Millions around the world held their breath in the ongoing race against time to rescue the Moroccan child Rayan, who has been stuck at the bottom of a deep well for  four days, fighting death, desolation....


 

Tags:MoroccoRayanIghranStraight of Gibraltar

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...