SaveRayan: The World Cheers on The Rescue of The Little Boy From Morocco

ALBAWABA - For the past four days - and going into the fifth, the social media has been buzzing about five-year-old Rayan who fell down a disused well in Morocco and got trapped in it.

Millions around the world held their breath in the ongoing race against time to rescue the Moroccan child Rayan, who has been stuck at the bottom of a deep well for four days, fighting death, desolation and #Rayan #أنقذوا_ريان#أنقذوا_الطفل_ريان #SaveRayan #المغرب pic.twitter.com/NCLSNSuEHL — ARAFAT (@arafatooda) February 5, 2022

Rescuer services have been working frantically - round-the-clock - to get the little boy out of the slender 105-feet well. They have been working cautiously to make sure that the soil stays in place and doesn't collapse while they dig through different implements.

Meanwhile the story of Rayan has been making international news with many newspapers writing about it both inside Morocco and outside it with literally everyone following-up including the BBC, New Times, the Guardian, Al Jazeera and ABC News. These media organizations and many more either wrote extensive articles on the Morroccan boy or talked about the story live on TV.

The rescue team is facing frequent soil collapse, which prolongs the rescuing process. pic.twitter.com/mPCZ2BCXMU — ᗩᕼᘻᘿᕲ ᗩᗷ (@Ahmedab248) February 5, 2022



Hashtags have been hitting the social media by storm including under different themes like (#SaveRayan, #Rayan, #انقذوا_ريان , #الطفل_ريان, #صار_الوقت, #يوم_الجمعه). Everyone has been following up on the story and the rescue efforts from the East, to the West, with lots of comments and posts and with much calling for prayers, from all denominations, Christians, Muslims, ordinary people who only heard of the story.

Everyone is talking about the story which mobilised the passions of the Moroccan public with many flocking to the site of the accident and watching the rescuers as they go about their drilling in the Ighran village which is about 75 miles southeast of the Straight of Gibraltar.

Watch: The complex and risky earth-moving operation, now in its fifth day, has gripped residents of the North African kingdom and sparked a huge wave of sympathy across the globe. https://t.co/N1w74yJvH1 — Gulf News (@gulf_news) February 5, 2022

Kuwait Times tweeted: Moroccan rescuers were in the nerve-wracking final stages Friday of a marathon effort to rescue Rayan, a five-year-old boy trapped down a well for a fourth night. Rescuers managed to deliver oxygen and water to the bottom of the well on Thursday, but no updates on his condition.

#SaveRayan #Rayan please remember Rayan in your prayers. The 5 year old Moroccan boy who has fallen down a well and been stuck down there now for 4 days. He must be terrified 💔😭. His mother must be distraught. Allah keep him safe, free of fear, & get him out safely. Ameen 🤲🏼 — 💔I miss dad 💔seeking justice (@Islam_Is_Tru) February 5, 2022

