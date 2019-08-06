Senate Leader Under Fire Over Viral Photo of Men Groping AOC Cardboard

A photo of seven young men wearing “Team Mitch” shirts and believed to be part of the Senate Leader, Mitch McConnell, has sparked controversy as they appear groping and kissing cardboard of New York’s congresswoman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC.

The photo surfaced on the internet through a screenshot of an Instagram account that shows the username blacked out but the caption says: “Break me off a piece of that”.

Hours after the El Paso shooting, Mitch McConnell proudly tweeted this photo. I find it so troubling that our politics have become so nasty and personal that the Senate Majority Leader thinks it's appropriate to use imagery of the death of a political opponent (me) as messaging. pic.twitter.com/2x5kO5jwPi — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) August 5, 2019

Shortly after the photo was first shared by a feminist account on Twitter, AOC took to Twitter to address the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, asking him whether this is the culture he spreads among his supporters or he pays young men to “practice groping & choking members of Congress with your payroll”.

This follows the backlash McConnell faced after he used imagery of the death of a political opponent as messaging in the aftermath of Saturday's mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, in which 22 people were shot dead.