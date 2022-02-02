Sexual Assault and Threats to Kill; 20 y/o English Footballer Faces End of Career

  1. Home
Published February 2nd, 2022 - 08:28 GMT
Mason Greenwood
C. Ronaldo and other football stars unfollowed Mason Greenwood on social media. (Shutterstock)

After several days of controversy, 20-year old English footballer Mason Greenwood was arrested by the Greater Manchester Police last Sunday, over accusations of rape, sexual assault, and threats to kill.

The case against the now-suspended Manchester United forward first started when his girlfriend Harriet Robson took to social media and posted disturbing photos showing bruises and blood on her face as a result of alleged assault by Greenwood.

Harriet Robson who is known as a social media influencer posted photos, videos, and voice notes to support her case against the football star, resulting in his arrest and his suspension from almost every business connection he has.

The main allegations Harriet Robson is pressing against Mason Greenwood are rape, sexual assault, and threats to kill her.

While invitations continue to take place, other football stars have unfollowed Greenwood's social media accounts, including Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo, in addition to Jesse Lingard, David de Gea, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, and Scott McTominay.

Mason Greenwood has also been suspended by his club and his name has been removed off the official website of Manchester United. His shirt has also been off sale from club stores.

Moreover, the player has been unlisted from EA Sport's FIFA 2022 video game, while sports-brand Nike issued a statement announcing suspending their relationship with him, citing the allegations he is facing. 

