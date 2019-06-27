Silent Protest in Holland Against The Saudi-UAE Crackdown in Sudan

Dozens of young activists have taken part in a silent protest in the city of Utrecht in the Netherlands for Sudan and the hundreds of victims who were killed while peacefully protesting the government.

Photos from the protest were circulating the internet showing young Sudanese activists silently performing the Saudi Arabia and UAE’s role in the killing of the protests at the sit-in in Khartoum on June 3, 2019.

The photos showed two men personating Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and de-facto power, Mohammed bin Salman, aka MBS, and Mohammed bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince, who are believed to play a vital role in financially supporting Sudan’s military council to crack down on peaceful protesters, brutally killing and injuring hundreds.

A woman was also taking part in the silent performance depicting the revolution while mourning the hopes of Sudan’s people for democracy and freedom that were killed by the June 3rd massacre.

لوحة تعبيرية من شباب سودانيين في مدينة أوترخت بهولندا، عن التدخل السعودي الإمارات بالسودان. pic.twitter.com/GEJGhliC7S — فؤاد حلّاق (@Fouadhallak89) June 23, 2019

Translation: “A performance of young Sudanese in the city of Utrecht, the Netherlands, over the intervention of Saudi Arabia in Sudan.”