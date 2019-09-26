Singing Performance in a Saudi Hospital Infuriates Patients and Visitors

A video clip of a singing performance celebrating Saudi’s national day inside a government hospital in Jeddah has angered people who say the disturbance is inappropriate and the song is irrelevant to the occasion.

شاهد فيديو ..



أغنية " آه يا حبيبي " إحتفالاً بـ #اليوم_الوطني داخل مستشفى حكومي في #جدة ..

وتسائل عن علاقة الإغنيه بالمناسبه ؟!! pic.twitter.com/AmhzWuOnVd — نجران الان (@NAJRAN_NOW) September 25, 2019

One twitter user complained that the incident contradicts all the ethics and morals of hospitals, and said that it’s rude to use a car horn near a hospital, let alone start a singing performance that would surely disturb the patients.

@SaudiMOH نسف كل ما تعلمه الناس من آداب فيما يخص المرضى وشرف المهنة قديما يقال لا تستعمل منبه السيارة بالقرب من المستشفى لكي لا تزعج المرضى — Hamed (@HHMMS7) September 25, 2019

Another user said ‘What if I were visiting someone who is in a critical health condition and came to the hospital to see this? This is utterly unethical.’

ياخي اتخيل عندي مريض بنفس الوقت وحالته خطره وانزل الاستقبال اشوف كذا ؟؟؟ اقسم بالله قلة حيا . — عبدالملك أحمد السلمي (@AbdulmalikAlsul) September 25, 2019

According to a local newspaper, activists have requested the Minister of Health to take the necessary measures toward the person who performed at the hospital.