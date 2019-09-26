  1. Home
Singing Performance in a Saudi Hospital Infuriates Patients and Visitors

Salam Bustanji

Published September 26th, 2019 - 10:53 GMT
A video clip of a singing performance celebrating Saudi’s national day inside a government hospital in Jeddah has angered people who say the disturbance is inappropriate and the song is irrelevant to the occasion.

One twitter user complained that the incident contradicts all the ethics and morals of hospitals, and said that it’s rude to use a car horn near a hospital, let alone start a singing performance that would surely disturb the patients. 

Another user said ‘What if I were visiting someone who is in a critical health condition and came to the hospital to see this? This is utterly unethical.’ 

According to a local newspaper, activists have requested the Minister of Health to take the necessary measures toward the person who performed at the hospital.


