Sister of Saudi Crown Prince in Paris Court for Beating up a Worker

Reports on the case of the sister of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Ben Salman, and who is facing trial over ordering an attack on a workman in her apartment in Paris, have resurfaced in the media.

According to the local French media, Princess Hassa Bint Salman is facing a trial over an attack on a workman in an alleged assault in her apartment in Paris in the super-expensive Avenue Foch, west Paris in September 2016.

In detail, the victim reported that he was hired to carry out refurbishing work of the apartment of the Princess but she became angry after he took a photograph, accusing him of wanting to sell it to the media.

In response, Princess Hassa, who is said to be in her 40s, ordered her bodyguard to beat the up worker and shouted: "Kill him, the dog, he doesn't deserve to live". He was beaten so hard that he was reportedly forced to kiss the princess’ feet during the incident.

While no more details are available, the assault and contempt of the worker has put the princess in trouble legally and with the media who are considering this incident as a scandalous for the Saudi royal family.

The court is set to set to issue a final verdict on the case on July 9, 2019, the French media reported. The princess’ bodyguard was charged in October 2016 with armed violence, theft and death threats against the worker.

The case has been making the rounds in the media since it was first reported in 2016. However, there is a new trial going on.

The controversial story as well got people talking on the social media.

فضيجة كبيرة للاميرة حصة بنت الملك سلمان . سادية ومتعجرفة — bipareja (@bipareja1) June 12, 2019

Translation: “This is a big scandal for Hassa Bint Salman. Sadistic and arrogant.”

The whole family is vile https://t.co/jv1ujV39xD — Sanaء Uqba 🇾🇪🇬🇧 (@Sanasiino) June 13, 2019

حصة بنت سلمان على طريقة أخوها "مبس " بالإجرام والجبروت حتى العمال المساكين لم يسلمو من بطشهم ..



عائلة تتوارث الاجرام .. pic.twitter.com/KakxIL4RKf — KALED AL3MRY (@k_a_1000) June 13, 2019

Translation: “Hassa Bint Salman is the same path as her brother in crime and tyranny. Even poor workers have not get away from their oppression. A family inherited crime.”