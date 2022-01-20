Snow Showers Cascade Middle East Cities

ALBAWABA - Snow is hitting the whole of this part of the world - the so-called Fertile Crescent that includes Jordan, Syria and Palestine but this time 'snow videos' are being posted on Iraq and Saudi Arabia.
First thing Syria. There, the snow has been "gushing" as this video shows:
#ثلوج #الزبداني صباح اليوم 🌨️ pic.twitter.com/bpQMRbDy8i— أخبار سوريا الوطن Syrian 🇸🇾 (@SyriawatanNews) January 19, 2022
Next is Damascus, the Syrian capital: The following posts says Damascus is wearing its white dress with the snow covering its streets:
العاصمة دمشق تلبس ثوبها الأبيض هذه اللحظات ، الثلوج تُزين شوارعها وأجوائها الليلية الباردة .. 🇸🇾❄❤— الرادع السوري 🇸🇾🎄 (@syria_rd) January 19, 2022
©️ الرادع#سوريا #ثلوج #Syria pic.twitter.com/hQCAzUQdNK
In Jordan's Salt people are dancing in celebration of the snow. Off course, the snow, heavy in some places, have covered the whole of the Kingdom with freezing weather:
بعمرك شفت شعب بفرح الثلج مثلنا ؟ #العاصفة_هبة#ثلوج pic.twitter.com/R0kNq4cpNv— As-Salt City 💙مدينة السلط (@Al_SaltCity) January 20, 2022
In Iraq the same was the case. There, snow have been heavy in some places mainly in the north of the country:
رغم انخفاض درجات الحرارة ما دون 6- ، الا أن ابطال #الحشد_الشعبي لم يغمضو اعينهم لدقيقة واحدة لحماية العرض والارض والمقدسات❤️🇮🇶— حسين علاء الابيض 🇮🇶 (@99_H_S_N) January 19, 2022
انهم حماة #العراق 😍#ثلوج #تحيه_عراقيه_لليمن #شتاء #برد_الشتاء pic.twitter.com/trepxiTqjJ
Then there is the snow in Palestine and its different cities. One video clip from Hebron says it all:
#ثلوج— 🥀Palestinian refugee🥀 (@Napalestine88) January 19, 2022
تلج مدينة #الخليل #فلسطين
قبل شوااااااي ❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️♥️♥️♥️♥️☃️☃️☃️☃️☃️ pic.twitter.com/iwxay0KRYr
And finally northern Saudi Arabia in Tabouk with one wonderful video showing camels running in a mass span of snow.
ربما يساق إليك قدر من اللّه…خيرٌ مِن كل أحلامك..— الباشاⓂ️ (@mnwbv) January 18, 2022
⛈⛄️⛄️⛈#ثلوج #ثلوج_تبوك pic.twitter.com/Fnsmy6rxhI
And another:
مناظر أكثر من خيالية— رائد العوفي / 🇸🇦 (@raaedoufy) January 17, 2022
الزائر الابيض ❄️❄️❄️ يحط رحالة في الحرة جنوب تبوك #رحيب #تبوك #ثلوج #الحرة pic.twitter.com/sn6MnIGIEK
