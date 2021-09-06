Sportsman or Embezzler? Al-Saadi Al Ghadafi Released From Prison, Flies to Turkey

ALBAWABA – Making trends on the social media is the release of Al-Saadi Al Ghaddafi from a Tripoli prison in Libya.

Al Saadi, the third son of the late Muammar Ghaddafi, who had been incarcerated since 2014, was released upon the approval of the Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh according to the Anadolu news agency.

Al Saadi, (48) was a sportsman, he played in the Libyan national football team and had long managed the country’s sport activities under his father’s regime.

A Tripoli appeals court in April 2018 cleared Al-Saadi Gaddafi from all charges including first degree murder, yet he remained held in arbitrary detention in Libya until his release in September 2021.



According to Anadolu he fled to Niger after the end of the Gaddafi government in 2011 but brought back to Libya in 2014 to stand trial for alleged embezzlement when he was president of the Libya Football Federation. He was detained in Al-Hadba Prison in Tripoli with claims he was subjected to ill-treatment and torture.

Reports suggest he is now in Turkey.