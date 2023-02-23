  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Student stabs his teacher to death

Student stabs his teacher to death

Published February 23rd, 2023 - 11:10 GMT
Stabbing
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA - A teacher in her fifties was killed by a student in a French school on Wednesday.

Student stabbed a teacher in a school in the town of Saint-Jean-de-Luz in the Basque Country, southwestern France, which led to her death.

Preliminary information indicates that the victim, 53, is a Spanish language teacher, and her heart had stopped upon the arrival of the ambulance teams, who were unable to resuscitate her.

It suggested that the killer entered the classroom, where the late woman was giving a lesson, armed with a knife and stabbed her.

French media outlets circulated news that the student suffers from serious psychological problems.

It said that he confessed, after being arrested, that he "heard voices calling for him to kill the teacher".


However, no official information was revealed about the real motives for the crime.

 

 

Tags:FranceFrench SchoolStudentPsychological problemsstabbing

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...