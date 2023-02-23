Student stabs his teacher to death

ALBAWABA - A teacher in her fifties was killed by a student in a French school on Wednesday.

Student stabbed a teacher in a school in the town of Saint-Jean-de-Luz in the Basque Country, southwestern France, which led to her death.

Preliminary information indicates that the victim, 53, is a Spanish language teacher, and her heart had stopped upon the arrival of the ambulance teams, who were unable to resuscitate her.

🔴 ALERTE INFO

Professeure tuée: l'élève est sorti de la classe avec l'arme pour se réfugier dans la salle voisine, dans un état calme



Le jeune homme aurait indiqué qu'une voix lui avait demandé de commettre ces actes https://t.co/Pzjv6cCnvp pic.twitter.com/IxmkXVc5ku — BFMTV (@BFMTV) February 22, 2023

It suggested that the killer entered the classroom, where the late woman was giving a lesson, armed with a knife and stabbed her.

French media outlets circulated news that the student suffers from serious psychological problems.

🔴 INFO BFMTV

Enseignante tuée: le lycéen a dit aux enquêteurs avoir entendu des voix lui disant que sa professeure "incarnait le mal"https://t.co/S0MXq7q1GM pic.twitter.com/bykUAdKuTE — BFMTV (@BFMTV) February 23, 2023

It said that he confessed, after being arrested, that he "heard voices calling for him to kill the teacher".

Enseignante tuée: la classe politique fait part de son émotion et dénonce un "acte horrible" https://t.co/ZjwntHXgcO pic.twitter.com/1XA93eoKXR — BFMTV (@BFMTV) February 22, 2023



However, no official information was revealed about the real motives for the crime.