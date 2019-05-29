Sudan on General Strike: Empty Airports and Cancelled Flights

Published May 29th, 2019
A two-day general strike kicked off in Sudan on Tuesday to pressure the ruling army into handing over power to a civilian government.

The strike came hours after army generals accused protests’ leaders of not wanting to share power with them.

Thousands of Sudanese workers have taken part in the strike that has affected air, land and sea transport. It left passengers stranded in airports and streets.

Videos and photos have emerged on the internet for Khartoum International Airport and how empty it was on the first day of the strike.

Other photos from across the country showing public and private offices closed with banners read they are taking part in the protest have also circulated the internet.

Translation: “Aramex employees are having a cleaning campaign while they are taking part in the strike.”

This comes at a time when Sudanese are still on the streets protesting the army generals’ takeover of power after ousting Omar Bashir last month.


