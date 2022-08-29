A Syrian Thanks Egyptians Amid The Rubble of a Past Idlib Home!

ALBAWABA - This should be trending for its sadness and sense of raging loss. It comes from Syria and Idlib and is being shown here and there, on the social media but could still pick up because of the terrible human waste.

Simply put a person sits amidst the rubble of one house and talks.

"شكرًا يا أم الدنيا".. مواطن سوري يوجه رسالة عرفان للشعب المصري من وسط ركام في مدينة إدلب على حسن معاملة المصريين مع أشقائهم السوريين pic.twitter.com/Wp4EVnwVNQ — الجزيرة مصر (@AJA_Egypt) August 28, 2022

The man said as he was wondering among the neigbourhoods that were destroyed by Syrian government forces and Russian planes, and no doubt other deadly forces, he came across one house that was destroyed but had the remains of the Egyptian flag painted on one of its ramshackled walls.

Imagine in Idlib, a northern Syrian province! The man believes this is a touching token of how the Syrian people feel for their Egyptian brethren. Syrians, he says, feel the flag is but great thanks to the people of Cairo and other Egyptian cities for their hospitality and kindness.

A search on the social media suggests this is not the first time Syrians have thanked the Egyptians, they have been doing it throughout the past years.