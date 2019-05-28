Taiwan’s First Gay Marriage Goes Viral on The Internet

As Taiwan became the first country in Asia to legally recognize same-sex marriages during the weekend, photos and videos from celebrations around the country have been circulating the internet.

One video documented the first gay marriage in Taiwan between a gay couple who were seen walking down a red carpet surrounded by supporters of family and friends who were celebrating the historical moment.

A day later, Taiwanese activists went to celebrate the historical law and held a mass wedding of around 20 couples who celebrated the recognition of their marriages by law on the island.

Videos from the event went viral on the internet as there have been stage performances attended by thousands of people who came show their support.

Taiwan has been given a two-year deadline for the legislature to pass a law legalizing same-sex marriages, as forbidding them is a violation of the constitution. Earlier this month, Taiwan’s legislature voted 66 to 27 votes to recognize same-sex marriage to make the country the first in its continent.

 


