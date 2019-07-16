  1. Home
  3. Theresa May Spotted Dancing, Again, on Abba Hits

Published July 16th, 2019 - 07:22 GMT
The UK-leaving Prime Minister was spotted dancing and singing, again, to her favorite Abba hits marking her last few days in office.

A video of Theresa May at Wimbledon's Royal Box, the Cricket World Cup final in the UK, has gone viral as she appeared enthusiastically dancing the night away.

This is not the first video that goes viral for May dancing on Abba music.

Last year, the PM’s videos dancing on-stage at the Tory conference went viral on the internet after twisting in South Africa with school kids. Both took the internet by storm.


