Theresa May Spotted Dancing, Again, on Abba Hits

The UK-leaving Prime Minister was spotted dancing and singing, again, to her favorite Abba hits marking her last few days in office.

A video of Theresa May at Wimbledon's Royal Box, the Cricket World Cup final in the UK, has gone viral as she appeared enthusiastically dancing the night away.

Outgoing British Prime Minister @theresa_may is thoroughly enjoying her last few weeks in office.



Here she is rocking out to ABBA (with her signature dance moves) at the @henleyfestival pic.twitter.com/ew82VsQzso — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 15, 2019

This is not the first video that goes viral for May dancing on Abba music.

Last year, the PM’s videos dancing on-stage at the Tory conference went viral on the internet after twisting in South Africa with school kids. Both took the internet by storm.