Thousands of Men Sexually Assault Female Students at Women's College in New Delhi Sparks Outrage

Salam Bustanji

Published February 11th, 2020 - 04:32 GMT
Screenshot // Twitter
Thousands of men sexually harassed and molested students at a women's college last week, sparking an outcry and protests in the Indian capital of New Delhi.

According to a statement issued by the General Body of Students, the men barged into the Gargi College campus in South Delhi, allegedly molesting and sexually assaulting the female students en masse.

The student group said that "thousands" of men jumped the gates of the university, descended onto the campus and damaged property, while police and non-teaching staff stood by and did nothing.

"Men stood in gangs and ogled at women, groped them, tried to feel them up, pushed them, and touched them throughout the concert," the statement read.

"People formed human chains to move from one area to another. After the concert was over, the men followed women, catcalled them, and forced them to reveal their names and Instagram IDs."

The General Body of Students has called for a mass strike at the school until a meeting is secured with the principal and teachers responsible for their safety and security.

"In Gargi College, the miscreants busted the walls and molested the college girls. Despite such a serious matter, the police and college administration present on the spot have not taken any action yet," the Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal said in a statement, adding that the perpetrators "must be arrested immediately!"

New Delhi police said it had filed an official complaint against unidentified people for trespassing, as well as assaulting and harassing women. 

"We are in touch with the principal of the college and are looking at CCTV footage as well," police spokesperson Anil Mittal said. 

The Deputy Commissioner of South Delhi Police Atul Thakur said that police were investigating claims that officers did not take action during the alleged assaults. 

"We have started our own formal inquiry and it is being led by a senior police official," Thakur added.


