Trento punishes politicians by putting them in river

Published March 13th, 2023 - 12:35 GMT
ALBAWABA The Tonca is an event in Trento, Italy, where every 19th of June a ceremonial jury sentences the local politician that committed the year's worst blunder to be locked in a cage and dunked in the river.

The event, called Tonca, has gained international attention for its practice of punishing politicians by putting them in a cage and submerging it in the nearby river.


Some will be declared innocent and spared a dip in the river, but those who are guilty will have to be condemned to the Tonca as their penalty.

 This controversial form of punishment has sparked debate about the role of politicians and how they should be held accountable for their actions.


The punishments are a way of publicly ridiculing the leaders who fail to deliver on their promises. 

Immersing people in the river in a cage is a parody of the historical punishment used for most of the last millennium for those who have been convicted of mistakes.


Trento is a city on the Adige River in Trentino-Alto  in Italy, it is the capital of the autonomous province of Trento. 

 Formerly part of Austria and Hungary, it was annexed by Italy in 1919. 

With 118,142 inhabitants, Trento is the third largest city in the Alps and second largest in the historical region of Tyrol.
 

