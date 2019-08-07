Trump Mixes Names of Cities in Speech on Weekend Mass Shootings

In the aftermath of a bloody weekend in the US, President Donald Trump has gone on a televised speech on Monday to condemn the two mass shootings, but the speech did not go as expected.

As the president extended his condolences to the families of the victims, he mistakenly named the wrong city in Ohio.

A short video clip has gone viral on the internet of Trump when he said “May God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo,” referring to a city more than 100 miles away from Dayton, the location of the massacre that took place on Sunday.

“May God protect them. May God protect all of those from Texas to Ohio. May God bless the victims and their families. May God bless America.”

Trump inspired the white supremacist mass shooters with his hateful, racist rhetoric and now tries so hard to fake empathy and compassion for the victims that he casually confuses Dayton, Ohio with Toledo. He slipped up pretending to actually give a damn. pic.twitter.com/3allVrY8IZ — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 5, 2019

Trump, who has been blamed for Texas’ mass shooting that was prompted by hate and white supremacy, was heavily criticized for such a mistake.