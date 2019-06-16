A Tweet on BDS Leads Head of Jewish Museum in Berlin to Resign

Published June 16th, 2019 - 12:46 GMT
Director of Jewish Museum in Berlin, Peter Schäfer. (AFP/FilePhoto)
Director of Jewish Museum in Berlin, Peter Schäfer. (AFP/FilePhoto)

Controversy has been ongoing for the past few days in Germany after the Culture Minister announced accepting the resignation of the Jewish Museum of Berlin’s director, Peter Schäfer.


On Friday, Peter Schäfer, a leading scholar on Judaism and the museum’s director since 2014, has announced his resignation to “prevent further damage” to the museum.

While the reason of the resignation is not clearly stated, it is believed to come in time after the museum has been heavily criticized for sharing a tweet about Israeli academics who condemned the German parliament resolution that calls pro-Palestine Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement "anti-Semitic."

While politicians said the BDS uses anti-Semitic methods to promote its goals, the museum’s administration had another thought about it.

The resignation had made waves in the media and among Israelis and the Jewish diaspora as well.

Meanwhile, several activists expressed support with the museum’s resigned head.

In response, Schäfer expressed his regret over the tweet in an interview with a local news outlet in Berlin. He said that the museum had never had the task of taking sides in current political debates. In a second tweet,  the museum said it did not intend to take a position against the parliamentary resolution but to point out the input from the academics.

Massive pressure has been weighing on the museum’s director to resign. Yet, it was not the first time he faces criticism for expressing pro-Palestine views.

In 2017, the Jewish Museum of Berlin announced hosting an exhibition called “Welcome to Jerusalem” on daily life, religion, history, and politics. The exhibition was criticized by conservatives in Israel and the Jerusalem Post who accused the museum of featuring a one-sided exhibition. In addition to the “anti-Semitic” indications the museum was accused of representing against Israel.

 


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now