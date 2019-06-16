A Tweet on BDS Leads Head of Jewish Museum in Berlin to Resign

Controversy has been ongoing for the past few days in Germany after the Culture Minister announced accepting the resignation of the Jewish Museum of Berlin’s director, Peter Schäfer.





On Friday, Peter Schäfer, a leading scholar on Judaism and the museum’s director since 2014, has announced his resignation to “prevent further damage” to the museum.

While the reason of the resignation is not clearly stated, it is believed to come in time after the museum has been heavily criticized for sharing a tweet about Israeli academics who condemned the German parliament resolution that calls pro-Palestine Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement "anti-Semitic."

While politicians said the BDS uses anti-Semitic methods to promote its goals, the museum’s administration had another thought about it.

#mustread Der Beschluss der Parlamentarier hilft im Kampf gegen Antisemitismus nicht weiter: @tazgezwitscher über den Vorwurf von 240 jüdischen & israelischen Wissenschaftler*innen an den Bundestag, sich im Kampf gegen BDS instrumentalisieren zu lassen. https://t.co/XTUuAuvHJI — jmberlin (@jmberlin) June 6, 2019

The resignation had made waves in the media and among Israelis and the Jewish diaspora as well.

The Museum has never promoted BDS, but rather, critical thought and freedom of speech. Also, the director who jus resigned came on in 2014.

Also Mr. Weinthal is a fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, the pro-Israel think tank who beat the drums of war with Iran https://t.co/fcZO67nloD — Mairav Zonszein מרב זונשיין (@MairavZ) June 15, 2019

Meanwhile, several activists expressed support with the museum’s resigned head.

#ZionistIntimidation

"Peter Schäfer, the most intellectually rigorous and apolitical person I know, was just forced to retire from the Jewish Museum of Berlin @jmberlin due to political pressure from Netanyahu himself. " https://t.co/2DaStyW4Co — All Wars Are Bankers Wars (@Say_Non_Now) June 15, 2019

My teacher Prof. Peter Schäfer was forced to resign as director of @jmberlin for supporting a petition signed by Jewish & Israeli scholars asking German Govt NOT to equate BDS w/ antisemitism. Schäfer, distinguished scholar of #JewishStudies w/ book on antisemitism in antiquity. https://t.co/Eg91j0L7iF — Rachel Rafe Neis (@postrafelite) June 15, 2019

In response, Schäfer expressed his regret over the tweet in an interview with a local news outlet in Berlin. He said that the museum had never had the task of taking sides in current political debates. In a second tweet, the museum said it did not intend to take a position against the parliamentary resolution but to point out the input from the academics.

The Director of the JEWISH MUSEUM in BERLIN was just forced to resign after the museum tweeted an article about a petition by JEWISH ISRAELI ACADEMICS saying BDS is not inherently antisemitic. The pressure came from the Israeli government & Jewish establishment leaders.



🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/hoRdNny0JR — Yonah Lieberman 🔥 (@YonahLieberman) June 14, 2019

Massive pressure has been weighing on the museum’s director to resign. Yet, it was not the first time he faces criticism for expressing pro-Palestine views.

In 2017, the Jewish Museum of Berlin announced hosting an exhibition called “Welcome to Jerusalem” on daily life, religion, history, and politics. The exhibition was criticized by conservatives in Israel and the Jerusalem Post who accused the museum of featuring a one-sided exhibition. In addition to the “anti-Semitic” indications the museum was accused of representing against Israel.