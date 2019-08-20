On Twitter and Facebook's Hypocrisy in Banning Pro-China Accounts

  1. Home
Published August 20th, 2019 - 10:02 GMT
Shortly after Twitter users noticed a deliberate targeting of accounts promoting China’s misinformation on Hong Kong protests, the social media platform has officially confirmed removal and suspension of thousands of accounts believed to be tied to China.


Attributing it to a noticeable “state-backed information operation” that aimed at targeting the Hong Kong protests against China’s crackdown on activists from the semi-autonomous region, Twitter’s campaign included the closure of accounts believed to originate from the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

Meanwhile, Facebook has followed the footsteps of Twitter and removed a large number of Chinese government-backed accounts spreading disinformation about the protests in Hong Kong.

However, both companies have faced accusations of censorship and hypocrisy.

Social media activists who have been supporting Hong Kong protesters and their rights to demand democracy have also criticized the companies decision defending freedoms of speech.

This is believed to follow a couple of tweets sharing pro-China accounts that are spreading misinformation related to Hong Kong protests. They have also accused twitter of receiving money from China’s government to promote its state-run stories.

The conversation on social media companies’ is raising fears that censorship is returning to western culture and western society.

In the meantime, protests in Hong Kong are still ongoing for the 11th week in a row in response to a proposed extradition bill, which has now been suspended but has evolved into a more demanding pro-democracy movement.


